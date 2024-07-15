Who is Mary Millben? To sing US national anthem for Donald Trump nomination speech, singer performed for PM Modi before

Mary Millben, popular African American singer, has performed the US national anthem and patriotic music for four consecutive US Presidents — George W Bush, Barack Obama, Donald Trump, and Joe Biden.

PTI
First Published15 Jul 2024, 09:21 AM IST
Mary Millben, a prominent African-American actress and singer, sung India's national anthem 'Jana Gana Mana' at an event in Washington
Mary Millben, a prominent African-American actress and singer, sung India’s national anthem ’Jana Gana Mana’ at an event in Washington(ANI)

Popular African American singer Mary Millben would sing the US national anthem before Donald Trump would deliver his acceptance speech to be the presidential candidate of the Republican Party here on Thursday.

“We are all still digesting the assassination attempt of Donald Trump — a former US president, presidential candidate, and most importantly, my friend. Yet, I am truly encouraged by the strength and resilience of President Trump,” Millben said.

She is often described as America’s “National Anthem Singer” across the United States and the world.

Millben has performed the national anthem and patriotic music for four consecutive US Presidents — President George W. Bush, President Barack Obama, President Donald Trump, and President Joe Biden — besides international royalty and world leaders including India Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The moment god protected President Trump’s life in Pennsylvania is clear. The moment I have been given to set a tone of unity before President Trump accepts his nomination as the 47th President is clear. And the moment we are facing now to unite as Americans, is clear,” she said.

“The national anthem moment does this for us. It reminds us we are all Americans first. One nation under God. Republican or Democrat means nothing to God. But our love for each other does,” the singer said.

We must return to civility in our democratic process, Millben said. “My prayer is that my performance and the moment of the national anthem consumes our hearts and souls with the love of God, love for our country, love for President Trump, and love for each other.”

Millben performed the National Anthem at the 58th Presidential Inauguration Victory Celebration for President Trump and in 2020, and at the Republican National Committee Convention just prior to the formal re-nomination of President Donald Trump.

She has been invited by the Donald J. Trump Campaign, the Republican National Committee, and the Republican National Convention’s Committee on Arrangements, a media release said Sunday.

