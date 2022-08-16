Masayoshi Son’s rough week is capped by Elliott dumping SoftBank

Fortress Investment Group, which SoftBank had acquired with much fanfare at more than $3 billion in 2017, was on the block, Son said. Just two days later, SoftBank announced it was letting go of a third of its prized stake in Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. to shore up its finances. Son’s early investment in Alibaba in 2000 is one of venture capital’s legendary investments, and cemented Son’s claim as a visionary stock picker.