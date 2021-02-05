Mask refusal to cost US air travelers up to $1,500 in fines

Travelers in the US face a fine of $250 for refusing to wear a mask on an airplane if it’s the first time they fail to do so. Repeated offenses can be punished with as much as $1,500 in penalties, the Transportation Security Administration said.

“Based on substantial aggravating or mitigating factors, TSA may seek a sanction amount that falls outside these ranges," the agency also said.

All passengers over the age of two must wear a mask. Passengers who refuse to wear a mask at the security check-in area won’t be allowed to enter the secure area of the airport, including the terminal and gate area, TSA said on its website.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

