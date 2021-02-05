Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Mask refusal to cost US air travelers up to $1,500 in fines
Photo: AFP

Mask refusal to cost US air travelers up to $1,500 in fines

1 min read . 09:37 PM IST Bloomberg

All passengers over the age of two must wear a mask. Passengers who refuse to wear a mask at the security check-in area won’t be allowed to enter the secure area of the airport, including the terminal and gate area, TSA said

Travelers in the US face a fine of $250 for refusing to wear a mask on an airplane if it’s the first time they fail to do so. Repeated offenses can be punished with as much as $1,500 in penalties, the Transportation Security Administration said.

Travelers in the US face a fine of $250 for refusing to wear a mask on an airplane if it’s the first time they fail to do so. Repeated offenses can be punished with as much as $1,500 in penalties, the Transportation Security Administration said.

“Based on substantial aggravating or mitigating factors, TSA may seek a sanction amount that falls outside these ranges," the agency also said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Aadhaar not mandatory for registration on Co-Win portal: MoS Health Choubey

1 min read . 09:56 PM IST

Panel allows Serum Institute to conduct clinical trial for Covovax

2 min read . 09:52 PM IST

Expect 30,000 cr private investment in FY22 via HAM, BOT projects: Road secretary

1 min read . 09:36 PM IST

Covid vaccine in Delhi: Over 9,200 people get shots on Friday; turnout 50%

3 min read . 09:36 PM IST

“Based on substantial aggravating or mitigating factors, TSA may seek a sanction amount that falls outside these ranges," the agency also said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Aadhaar not mandatory for registration on Co-Win portal: MoS Health Choubey

1 min read . 09:56 PM IST

Panel allows Serum Institute to conduct clinical trial for Covovax

2 min read . 09:52 PM IST

Expect 30,000 cr private investment in FY22 via HAM, BOT projects: Road secretary

1 min read . 09:36 PM IST

Covid vaccine in Delhi: Over 9,200 people get shots on Friday; turnout 50%

3 min read . 09:36 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

All passengers over the age of two must wear a mask. Passengers who refuse to wear a mask at the security check-in area won’t be allowed to enter the secure area of the airport, including the terminal and gate area, TSA said on its website.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.