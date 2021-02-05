Mask refusal to cost US air travelers up to $1,500 in fines

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
1 min read.09:37 PM IST
Bloomberg
Travelers in the US face a fine of $250 for refusing to wear a mask on an airplane if it’s the first time they fail to do so. Repeated offenses can be punished with as much as $1,500 in penalties, the Transportation Security Administration said.
“Based on substantial aggravating or mitigating factors, TSA may seek a sanction amount that falls outside these ranges," the agency also said.
All passengers over the age of two must wear a mask. Passengers who refuse to wear a mask at the security check-in area won’t be allowed to enter the secure area of the airport, including the terminal and gate area, TSA said on its website.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.