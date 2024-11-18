Masked thieves break into Windsor Castle, 5 minutes away from Prince William, Kate Middleton, kids

A security breach at Windsor Castle involved masked raiders stealing a truck and quad bike from a nearby farm while the royal family slept. The thieves escaped after damaging a security gate, raising concerns about the estate's security measures and ongoing investigations by Thames Valley Police.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated18 Nov 2024, 10:37 AM IST
Masked thieves break into Windsor Castle, 5 minutes away from Prince William, Kate Middleton, kids(Photo by Jon Super / POOL / AFP)
Masked thieves break into Windsor Castle, 5 minutes away from Prince William, Kate Middleton, kids(Photo by Jon Super / POOL / AFP)(Jon Super / POOL / AFP)

A security breach near Windsor Castle has raised concerns after masked raiders broke into the estate late at night while Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three children were asleep at Adelaide Cottage, The Irish Sun reported.

The incident occurred at Shaw Farm, a working farm within the castle’s security zone. Two masked individuals scaled a 6ft fence and stole a black Isuzu pick-up truck and a red quad bike from a barn. They escaped by ramming a stolen vehicle through a security gate, causing significant damage.

Also Read | Prince William’s vision for monarchy may face major ‘threat’ from Harry, Meghan

Prince George (11), Princess Charlotte (9) and Prince Louis (6) were believed to be at Adelaide Cottage with their parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, just five minutes away from the crime scene. The royal family often uses the damaged gate, raising concerns about the estate’s security measures.

Sources suggest the raiders had been observing the area for some time. They appeared to know the exact location of the vehicles and the best time to escape without being caught.

Also Read | Prince Harry finds spot in TIME100 Climate 2024 list, brother William left out

“They would have to have known the vehicles were stored there before they broke in and known when was the best time to get and escape without being caught. So they must have been watching Windsor Castle for a while,” a source told the publication.

Alarms were in place, but the break-in was only discovered when the thieves crashed through the gate during their escape.

Thames Valley Police confirmed the incident, stating that the burglary occurred around 11:45 pm on October 13. The suspects fled towards the Old Windsor and Datchet area. While no arrests have been made, investigations are ongoing.

Also Read | Kate Middleton joins Prince William in first formal appearance | See photos

This breach comes amidst criticism of security arrangements at Windsor Castle. Armed police were removed from two public entrances due to a shortage of officers and to create a more welcoming environment for tourists. Armed officers now primarily patrol during events like the Changing of the Guard.

Previous security scares

Previous security scares at Windsor Castle include a 2021 Christmas Day incident where an armed intruder attempted to harm Queen Elizabeth II. Another incident in February 2023 involved a man arrested for trespassing near King Charles’ residence.

Neither the Prince and Princess of Wales nor Buckingham Palace has commented on the incident. The King was reportedly in Scotland during the break-in, and Queen Camilla was said to be travelling in India.

First Published:18 Nov 2024, 10:37 AM IST
