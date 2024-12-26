The 2001 Indian Parliament attack mastermind reportedly took ill while travelling through the Khost province of Afghanistan. He has since been hospitalised in Pakistan.
Jaish-e-Muhammed founder Maulana Masood Azhar was hospitalised on Thursday after suffering a heart attack. The 2001 Indian Parliament attack mastermind reportedly took ill while travelling through the Khost province of Afghanistan.
According to a News18 Uttar Pradesh report quoting sources, the JeM founder was shifted to a hospital in Pakistan for treatment.