Business News/ News / World/  Masood Azhar, mastermind behind 2001 Parliament and Pulwama attacks, suffers heart attack
BREAKING NEWS

Masood Azhar, mastermind behind 2001 Parliament and Pulwama attacks, suffers heart attack

Livemint

The 2001 Indian Parliament attack mastermind reportedly took ill while travelling through the Khost province of Afghanistan. He has since been hospitalised in Pakistan.

Masood Azhar, mastermind behind 2001 Parliament and Pulwama attacks, suffers heart attack

Jaish-e-Muhammed founder Maulana Masood Azhar was hospitalised on Thursday after suffering a heart attack. The 2001 Indian Parliament attack mastermind reportedly took ill while travelling through the Khost province of Afghanistan.

According to a News18 Uttar Pradesh report quoting sources, the JeM founder was shifted to a hospital in Pakistan for treatment.

