Masood Azhar: Pakistan asks Taliban to arrest India's most-wanted terrorist, tips off secret location
Masood Azhar is responsible for many significant terror acts in India.
The Pakistani foreign ministry has made contact with the Afghan Taliban to locate and detain Masood Azhar, claims a Pakistani media report. The Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) leader is responsible for many significant terror acts in India, such as the 2001 attack on the Indian Parliament and the 2019 Pulwama explosion.