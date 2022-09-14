Pakistani authorities now believe Azhar is hiding “somewhere in Afghanistan", Pakistan’s Geo News station cited an unidentified Pakistani person familiar with the situation as claiming. In its letter, Pakistan has noted that Azhar is most likely in the Afghan provinces of Nangarhar or Kunar. It has not yet been determined if Azhar arrived in Afghanistan before or after the Taliban seized control of Kabul in August 2021, the report added. There has not been any official comment from Pakistan’s Foreign Office yet.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}