Mass evacuations and flight cancellations as Taiwan braces for Typhoon Haikui

Mass evacuations and flight cancellations as Taiwan braces for Typhoon Haikui1 min read 03 Sep 2023, 08:04 AM IST
As Typhoon Haikui approached Taiwan, the country took precautionary measures, including the cancellation of domestic flights and the evacuation of nearly 3,000 individuals. The typhoon is anticipated to bring heavy rainfall and powerful winds to the southern and eastern regions of the island.