Mass evacuations and flight cancellations as Taiwan braces for Typhoon Haikui
Mass evacuations and flight cancellations as Taiwan braces for Typhoon Haikui

 1 min read 03 Sep 2023, 08:04 AM IST Livemint

Taiwan takes precautions as Typhoon Haikui approaches, including flight cancellations and evacuations. Expected heavy rainfall and powerful winds.

A lifesaver keeps watch next to a red flag designating the prohibition of swimming as Typhoon Haikui approaches the region, at Sunset Beach in Chatan, Okinawa prefecture, Japan September 1, 2023. REUTERS/Issei Kato (REUTERS)Premium
A lifesaver keeps watch next to a red flag designating the prohibition of swimming as Typhoon Haikui approaches the region, at Sunset Beach in Chatan, Okinawa prefecture, Japan September 1, 2023. REUTERS/Issei Kato (REUTERS)

As Typhoon Haikui approached Taiwan, the country took precautionary measures, including the cancellation of domestic flights and the evacuation of nearly 3,000 individuals. The typhoon is anticipated to bring heavy rainfall and powerful winds to the southern and eastern regions of the island.

Haikui is predicted to hit the remote and thinly populated southeastern part of Taiwan, characterized by mountainous terrain, during late Sunday afternoon. In response, several counties and cities in the eastern and southern areas have suspended classes and declared a day off for employees.

Compared to Typhoon Saola, which struck Hong Kong and the southern Chinese province of Guangdong on Saturday, Haikui is significantly less powerful. According to Tropical Storm Risk, Haikui is projected to be categorized as only a Category 1 or 2 typhoon when it makes landfall in Taiwan.

Also Read: Super Typhoon Saola: Hong Kong comes to a standstill; businesses, schools, stock exchange shut

In response to the approaching typhoon, the Taiwanese government reported that 2,868 individuals have already been relocated from predominantly southern and eastern settlements.

Reuters reported that Taiwan's two main domestic airlines, UNI Air and Mandarin Airlines, cancelled all flights on Sunday, while ferry services to offshore islands were cancelled as well.

International flights experienced fewer disruptions, with only 25 cancellations scheduled for Sunday. The military has taken action by deploying soldiers and equipment to assist in flood relief and evacuation operations.

Following its path through southern Taiwan, Haikui is predicted to traverse the Taiwan Strait and head towards China.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Updated: 03 Sep 2023, 08:04 AM IST
