Mass layoffs: People are using LinkedIn to look for immediate jobs

Raju Kadam, with 16+ years of experience, was a senior technical program manager at Meta. He was one of the unfortunate ones to get laid off. “I am on H1-B visa and my clock to leave USA has started today. I am reaching out to all Metamates, connections, LinkedIn community to help me find a job in otherwise I have to leave USA with my kids. I have been in USA for 16 years and have seen 2008, 2015 (oil), 2020 downturns but never lost my job. My 2 sons (Arjun - superman, Yash -Chicken) are US citizens, and their lives will be impacted. I will do whatever in my power to give them best opportunity to succeed in USA. Hence, I need a new job in USA ASAP (sic)," he wrote.