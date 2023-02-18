Mass shooting: 6 people shot dead in Mississippi, the US state with weakest gun laws
Mississippi allows K–12 schools and institutions of higher education to let guns on their campuses.
A shooting spree that took place in a rural area of the southern US state of Mississippi on February 17 resulted in the deaths of six people, according to local media. Police stated that a man, currently in custody, shot someone at a store in the small village of Arkabutla before killing a woman in a nearby house.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×