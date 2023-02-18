A shooting spree that took place in a rural area of the southern US state of Mississippi on February 17 resulted in the deaths of six people, according to local media. Police stated that a man, currently in custody, shot someone at a store in the small village of Arkabutla before killing a woman in a nearby house.

Richard Dale Crum has been named as the suspect by the authorities. First-degree murder is the charge against him, and the sheriff issued a warning that more charges will follow. Authorities did not cite a motif for the shootings.

According to local law enforcement officials cited by CBS affiliate WREG, Richard then drove his car to what is thought to be another home where he killed two more people. Police then tracked him to a second residence, where he was captured. According to WREG, two additional bodies were discovered there.

Schools in nearby Coldwater were put on "active shooter" lockdown while law enforcement officials chased the suspect. Tate Reeves, the governor of Mississippi, tweeted that he had been briefed on the situation and that the suspect was in police custody.

“I will ensure that the full resources of the state are available to law enforcement as we continue to investigate the situation. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has been asked to assist in this investigation," Reeves tweeted, “Please pray for the victims of this tragic violence and their families at this time."

One of the users wrote, “Keep praying, Tater. Mississippi can’t keep its #1 gun death ranking without them." “Background checks for gun owners are favored by more than 90% of all Americans. We require driver’s licenses for a reason (sic)," wrote another. Gun laws in Mississippi Mississippi happens to be the US state with the weakest gun laws. Among 50 states in the United States, it ranks at number 50. With 33.9 gun violence rate (per 1,00,000 residents)

The state only has three gun-related regulations in effect, having most recently eliminated the requirement for a permit before carrying a concealed weapon in public. The state does not have any of the fundamental gun laws in force. It also boasts the nation's highest and single-worst rates of gun homicides.

Mississippi ranks among the top 10 states in terms of the number of households with firearms, but the state has no laws requiring secure storage, and it mandates K–12 schools and institutions of higher education to let guns on their campuses.