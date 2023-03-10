Mass shooting in Germany: What we know so far

Mass shooting in Germany: What we know so far1 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 06:55 AM IST
Several people died and others were injured in a shooting at a church of Jehovah’s Witnesses in the northern German city of Hamburg.
At least six people were killed and others were injured in a shooting at a Jehovah's Witnesses church in Hamburg, Germany. The incident was reported at approximately 1:45 AM on March 10 (India time) after nearby residents heard gunfire. Hamburg police spokesperson Holger Vehren stated that there were no indications of any suspects still at large, and investigations were ongoing.
