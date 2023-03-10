Mass shooting in Germany: What we know so far

At least six people were killed and others were injured in a shooting at a Jehovah's Witnesses church in Hamburg, Germany. The incident was reported at approximately 1:45 AM on March 10 (India time) after nearby residents heard gunfire. Hamburg police spokesperson Holger Vehren stated that there were no indications of any suspects still at large, and investigations were ongoing.

Vehren suggested that the perpetrator might still be at the scene, possibly among the dead. A deceased individual was discovered at the scene of the Jehovah's Witnesses event, and Hamburg Police have suggested that this individual "could be a perpetrator."

Germany has only experienced five mass shootings between 1998 and 2019, in contrast to 101 recorded in the United States.

Also Read: 6 people shot dead in Mississippi, the US state with weakest gun laws

German news outlet Bild Zeitung reported that seven individuals have died, while at least eight others are injured. Police officers happened to be nearby as they were returning to their accommodations at the police headquarters in Alsterdorf.

The officers were from the special unit USE, created in 2020 to deal with such situations. One witness, Lara Bauch, reported hearing several rounds of gunfire, lasting approximately 20 seconds to a minute apart. According to The Guardian, ḍBauch saw an individual running from the ground floor to the first floor of the Jehovah's Witnesses building.

Shots were fired inside a building used by Jehovah’s Witnesses in the German city of Hamburg on Thursday evening, and an unspecified number of people were killed or wounded, police said. https://t.co/OEgpYpVzCg pic.twitter.com/Z01FgJLWaZ — The Associated Press (@AP) March 9, 2023

Hamburg's Interior Minister, Andy Grote, stated on Twitter that special police forces and a significant number of officers were deployed to the scene. Jehovah's Witnesses are a Christian-based religious movement founded in the late 19th century in the USA by Charles Taze Russell. The group's headquarters is in New York. Police have urged the public not to speculate or spread rumours about the incident.

Also Read: One dead, several injured in shooting at Michigan State University

The police have stated that they are uncertain about the background and possible motives behind the shooting. A spokesperson at the scene stated that there were no indications of a perpetrator fleeing the scene, but there were "indications that a perpetrator may have been in the building and may be even among the dead.

“We found a lifeless person in a community center in #GroßBorstel who we believe could be a perpetrator. In order to rule out the involvement of other perpetrators, we carry out checks and search extensively," the police tweeted.

(With agency inputs)