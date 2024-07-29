Mass shooting in New York: One killed, six injured in Rochester park gunfire

One person was killed and six people were injured when shooting erupted inside a Rochester park Sunday evening.

One person was killed, and six people were injured, including one in life-threatening condition, when a shooting erupted inside a Rochester park Sunday evening, according to New York Post reports. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The gunfire took place around 6.20 pm. Authorities said five injured with minor injuries were immediately taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

A heavy volley of gunfire disrupted a large gathering in the park, causing the crowd to scatter in panic, the report said, adding that information about victims and shooting has not been made available yet.

“At this point, we don’t know how many people were shooting. We are trying to work our way through that. We are trying to work our way through as many witnesses as we can," said Rochester Police Captain Greg Bello as quoted by New York Post.

Maryland mall shooting A shooting inside a shopping mall in a suburb between Baltimore and Washington resulted in one fatality on Saturday, said police as quoted by AP. Authorities received a call about gunfire in the food court area of the Columbia, Maryland, mall around 6:10 p.m. Officers discovered 17-year-old Angelo Little of Columbia dead from a gunshot wound, as reported by Howard County police.

Police concluded that the suspect left the mall after the shooting, and detectives believe Little was specifically targeted. The investigation is ongoing, authorities said, adding that officers worked to evacuate people in an orderly fashion, and the mall was fully cleared by 9:00 p.m on Saturday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The mall also was the scene of a shooting in January 2014, when three people died after a man with a shotgun killed two people and then himself.

Milwaukee park shooting A 17-year-old girl was killed and eight other teenagers were wounded last week in a shooting at a Milwaukee park where dozens of young people had gathered for a party, police said.

Officers and first responders found the girl dead and eight other shooting victims at Dineen Park on the city's west side after police received at least one 911 call around 12:30 a.m., the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Police said five 18-year-old women, two 18-year-old men and a 15-year-old boy were found shot and were being treated at local hospitals. One of the men was in critical condition and the other seven survivors were in stable condition.

A ninth person, a young woman, suffered non-life-threatening injuries from being trampled during the shooting, the sheriff's office said.

(With inputs from agencies)

