Mass shooting in US: 23-year-old gunman kills 32 min read . Updated: 10 Jun 2022, 08:12 AM IST
The latest mass shooting in the United States involves a 23-year-old gunman.
The latest mass shooting in the United States involves a 23-year-old gunman.
Listen to this article
In the latest in a string of mass shootings in the United States on June 9, a 23-year-old shooter opened fire on his coworkers at a manufacturing facility in northern Maryland, killing at least three people and gravely injuring a fourth before being apprehended by police following a gunfight.