In the latest in a string of mass shootings in the United States on June 9, a 23-year-old shooter opened fire on his coworkers at a manufacturing facility in northern Maryland, killing at least three people and gravely injuring a fourth before being apprehended by police following a gunfight.

The assailant was wounded in a gunfight with a Maryland state trooper while attempting to flee in a car, according to Washington County Sheriff Douglas Mullendore at a press conference. Both the suspect and the trooper were taken to a local hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds. Mullendore declined to comment on the circumstances or probable motives for the attack, but stated the gunman and all of his victims worked at Columbia Machine in Smithsburg, Maryland, near the Pennsylvania border. Mullendore said the shooter used a semi-automatic pistol handgun.

A Columbia Machine spokeswoman said the business was assisting authorities with their investigation into the shooting, but declined to elaborate. According to its website, the company provides concrete producing equipment to customers in over 100 countries.

The FBI and the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives both announced that agents will be dispatched to the location.

On June 2, a guy armed with a rifle and a handgun opened fire inside a medical building in Tulsa, killing four people. The shooter died of a self-inflicted wound, according to Tulsa's deputy police chief Jonathan Brooks, who spoke to media outside the St. Francis Hospital campus.

The mass shooting in the US on June 2 happened just eight days after an 18-year-old gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, killing 19 children and two teachers before being fatally shot himself, and less than two weeks after a white man is accused of killing ten Black people in a racist attack at a Buffalo supermarket.The recent Memorial Day weekend saw multiple mass shootings nationwide, even as single-death incidents accounted for most gun fatalities.

The-then US President Barack Obama signed legislation in January 2013 that defined a "mass killing" as three or more individuals killed in a single occurrence.

