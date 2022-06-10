Mass shooting in US: 23-year-old gunman kills 3

The assailant was wounded in a gunfight with a Maryland state trooper while attempting to flee in a car, according to Washington County Sheriff Douglas Mullendore at a press conference. Both the suspect and the trooper were taken to a local hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds. Mullendore declined to comment on the circumstances or probable motives for the attack, but stated the gunman and all of his victims worked at Columbia Machine in Smithsburg, Maryland, near the Pennsylvania border. Mullendore said the shooter used a semi-automatic pistol handgun.