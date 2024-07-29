At least eight people, including children, were injured and a male suspect arrested on Monday in what British Prime Minister Keir Starmer described as a "horrendous" stabbing incident in the north-west England town of Southport. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Armed personnel from the local Merseyside Police declared a “major incident" following multiple stabbings before arresting a man and seizing a knife, stressing that there was no wider threat to the public.

North West Ambulance Service said it had treated eight people with stab injuries, who have been taken to multiple hospitals including a children's hospital.

“Horrendous and deeply shocking news emerging from Southport," said Starmer in a post on social media.

“My thoughts are with all those affected. I would like to thank the police and emergency services for their swift response. I am being kept updated as the situation develops," he said.

His Home Secretary, Yvette Cooper, who was in the House of Commons addressing scheduled questions, began by updating Parliament on the “extremely serious" incident. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"I have been in contact with the Merseyside Police and Crime Commissioner and the Merseyside Mayor to convey my support to the police and our thanks to the police and emergency services for their swift and courageous response. The response to this awful incident is currently unfolding, and the House and the public will be updated in due course," she said.

Merseyside Police said they were called to reports of a stabbing at a property on Hart Street in Southport, north of the city of Liverpool, at about 11.50am local time. At least 13 ambulances were sent to the scene as reports of multiple stabbings began rolling in.

"There are a number of reported casualties and more details will be confirmed when possible," Merseyside Police said in a statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Armed police have detained a male and seized a knife. He has been taken to a police station. Please avoid the area while we deal with this incident. There is no wider threat to the public," the statement added.

Colin Parry, a local business owner who says he was one of the people who called the police, told ‘Sky News’ that the incident was "like a scene from a horror movie".

"The mothers are coming here now and screaming. Police have got him. It's like something from America, not like sunny Southport," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Another resident, a woman who alerted neighbours and told them to lock their doors and windows, told local media that she heard "loads of sirens and then there was a helicopter circling above".

According to some local media reports, a "Taylor Swift Yoga and Dance Workshop" aimed at children aged between two and six was taking place near where the attack happened in Southport, a seaside town in the borough of Sefton in Merseyside, north-west England.

