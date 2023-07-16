Massachusetts: Female passenger takes control of small aircraft from ailing pilot and crash lands in Martha's Vineyard1 min read 16 Jul 2023, 05:50 PM IST
Massachusetts State Police said the crash happened on Saturday afternoon near Martha's Vineyard Airport in West Tisbury, Massachusetts
In Massachusetts on Saturday a female passenger of a small aircraft took the control and crash landed on an island after the pilot suffered a medical emergency.
