An unexploded World War II bomb detonated in the UK recently, with the entire incident being caught on camera. The startling footage taken via drone shows the exact moment the bomb went off, engulfing the area in dust and smoke.

The incident had prompted the British emergency services and agencies to declare a major incident in Norfolk.

“The unexploded bomb in Great Yarmouth detonated earlier during work to disarm it. Our drone captured the moment. We can confirm that no one was injured," the Norfolk Police tweeted.

According to reports, hundreds of people had been evacuated from homes and workplaces ahead of the defusing bid. However, the device exploded shortly after officials began working to disarm it.

Soon after this, officials said that the cordons had been lifted and most roads reopened.

“People can return to their homes. The Local Resilience Forum have confirmed they’ve stood the major incident response down," the police added.

The unexploded bomb in #GreatYarmouth detonated earlier during work to disarm it. Our drone captured the moment. We can confirm that no one was injured. Public safety has been at the heart of our decision making all the way through this operation, which we know has been lengthy. pic.twitter.com/9SaeYmHkrb — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) February 10, 2023

There are countless unexploded bombs that remain undiscovered to this day. In a similar incident from 2020, the Tallboy 'earthquake' bomb - the largest unexploded World War Two bomb ever found in Poland - had exploded amid efforts to defuse it. The explosive had been at the bottom of a Baltic Sea shipping canal with Navy officials informing that and all the divers were unharmed.

In 2017, Greece had evacuated around 75,000 people in order to defuse a 500-pound unexploded World War II bomb. The device had been found buried beneath a gas station in in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki. a state of emergency was declared in three municipalities and about 1000 police officials roped in for the evacuation.