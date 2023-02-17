Massive dinosaur footprint found in UK's Yorkshire
The footprint that was discovered was probably left by a massive carnivore, like a Megalosaurus, according to researchers who examined it.
A nearly meter-long (3.3 feet) footprint of a large (probably a carnivorous) dinosaur that emerged in Burniston Bay near the town of Scarborough, on what is referred to as the UK's "dinosaur coast," has sparked excitement among paleontologists all over the world.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×