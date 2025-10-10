Massive drone and missile strike plunges Kyiv into darkness as Ukraine-Russia conflict drags on | Watch video

The Ukrainian city of Kyiv on early Friday was struck by a massive drone and missile attack by Russia that targetted civilian infrastructure and energy facilities, plunging the capital into darkness.

There were reports of power outages in several districts of Kyiv, while videos circulated on social media showed the severity of the strikes.

At least nine civilians were also injured in the strikes, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram, adding that firefighters extinguished a blaze in multistorey building located in Kyiv's centre.

"The left bank of the capital is without electricity. There are also problems with water supply," Klitschko posted on Telegram.

Ukrainian Energy Minister Svitlana Grynchuk also commented, saying that Russian forces were "inflicting a massive strike" on the city's energy grid.

"Energy workers are taking all necessary measures to minimise the negative consequences. As soon as security conditions allow, energy workers will begin clarifying the consequences of the attack and restoration work," Grynchuk wrote on Facebook.

Beyond Kyiv, the central regions of Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia were also hit, Ukraine's air defence said.

The region of Zaporizhzhia, which houses a nuclear powerplant, was in particular targetted, with at least seven overnight drone strikes hitting the southeastern part of the region, killing a seven-year-old and wounding at least three people, as per Ivan Fedorov, the chief of the regional military administration.

On the back of the attacks, the entire country of Ukraine was put on alert on Friday amid fears of an incoming hypersonic Kinzhal missile strike, AFP reported.