Utrecht, Netherlands explosion: Four injured in major explosion; investigation ongoing

Several people were injured and buildings damaged after a major explosion and fire tore through a building in the center of Utrecht, Netherlands, on Thursday afternoon, according to Reuters report.

Local authorities reported, the news outlet said, that four people were injured and were taken to an emergency hospital for treatment.

"Several buildings collapsed after the explosion. Four people were injured. They were taken to the emergency hospital ... for treatment," authorities reportedly said on their website.

The fire was still raging Thursday evening, and it remained unclear whether anyone was trapped inside the building. Firefighters were unable to enter due to safety concerns.

Mayor expresses concern over possible trapped residents Utrecht’s mayor, Sharon Dijksma, emphasized the ongoing risks at the site.

"We are not sure whether there are still people trapped under the rubble, which is definitely there... the police are working hard on the investigation," she said.

Authorities described the incident as causing extensive damage in the busy city centre. The cause of the explosion remains unknown.

Residents who were evacuated have been temporarily accommodated in a nearby hotel for safety.