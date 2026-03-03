US embassy in Riyadh hit by suspected Iranian drones; alert issued as video shows fire in compound

Israel-Iran-US War: Two drones struck the US Embassy in Saudi Arabia's Riyadh early Tuesday (3 March), triggering an explosion and sending plumes of smoke and fire billowing from the complex. Saudi Arabia said the attack caused a “limited fire” and minor damage.

The drone strike prompted the US to issue a new shelter-in-place order for Riyadh and Jeddah, while maintaining one for Dhahran in the eastern province. The State Department has also urged American citizens to leave countries across the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia.

This development comes a day after the US Embassy compound in Kuwait was struck. Saudi Arabia’s defence ministry confirmed the news and, in a statement on X, said that the US embassy in Riyadh was hit by two drones, according to initial estimates, and caused a “limited fire” and minor material damage to the building.

Eyewitnesses reported the sound of a loud blast and flames at the embassy early on Tuesday morning. Black smoke was seen emanating from Riyadh’s diplomatic quarter, which houses foreign missions. As per Reuters report, there were no reported injuries as the building was empty in the early morning hours.

US Embassy in Riyadh issues security alert Following this tragedy, US Embassy in Riyadh issued a security alert urging US nationals to avoid “non-essential travel to any military installations in the region.” A “shelter in place” notification was issued for Jeddah, Riyadh and Dhahran.

“We advise all U.S. citizens to maintain a personal safety plan. Crises can happen unexpectedly while traveling or living abroad, and a good plan helps you think through potential scenarios and determine in advance the best course of action,” the alert said.

Urging all travellers to review most recent Security Alerts, the Embassy said, “Review any travel plans in case of disruptions, and make appropriate decisions to keep themselves and their families safe. We advise all U.S. citizens to maintain a personal safety plan. Crises can happen unexpectedly while traveling or living abroad.”

Emergency contact numbers Emergency contact numbers are provided below:

Unified Emergency number (Police, Firefighters, traffic police, and others): 911

Police: 999

Highway security: 996

Ambulance: 997 The Embassy and Consulates General contact numbers:

Riyadh: +966-11-835-4000

Jeddah: +966-12-220-5000

Dhahran: +966-13-839-5700 To contact the Bureau of Consular Affairs, dial the numbers provided below: