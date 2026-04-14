Massive fire breaks out at Chinese EV giant BYD's parking garage in Shenzhen; no casualties reported | Watch

Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker BYD on Tuesday (local time) said that a fire broke out in a parking garage in Shenzhen Industrial Park this morning, Reuters reported.

In a statement, the carmaker noted that the garage was a parking area for "test and scrapped vehicles" and that the fire had been extinguished. It also added that no casualties had been reported.

BYD's global headquarters is located in the Pingshan district in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen.

Video footage showed a large fire sending thick black smoke into the sky as flames stretched across a long section of a multi-storey building, with fire trucks and police deployed to the site.

Reuters report citing experts noted that EVs burn differently than vehicles with internal combustion engines (ICE), with fires often lasting longer and being harder to extinguish as they have ​a tendency to reignite.

Advertisement

Preliminary investigation rules out battery safety issues According to a China Daily report, preliminary investigations by local fire authorities and BYD have ruled out battery safety issues as the cause of the fire.

The initial investigation further showed that the incident did not involve any battery-related safety issues, nor did it affect production vehicles or those in use by customers. The fire was caused by improper external construction operations, and there was no battery self-ignition or quality problem with mass-produced vehicles.

As per the report, authorities and BYD have clarified these points to reassure the public about EV safety, emphasising that the incident was an isolated, operations-related accident, not a defect in vehicle technology or manufacturing.

Previous BYD fire incidents According to media reports, while this is an isolated incident, it is not the first one. Over the course of years, several fire incidents have been reported across countries involving China's biggest EV maker.

Advertisement

In November 2021, a BYD Qin Pro caught fire after a man in Beijing took his family out for dinner and left the car to charge. As per reports, the man heard some strange noise as he came back, following which the car caught fire. While BYD denied the explosion at the time, it said that it was investigating the case. According to media reports, similar incidents had been reported previously- in Shenzhen in May 2020 and Yantai and Yuncheng in October 2020.

NationThailand reported another incident in September 2023, where a brand-new ATTO 3 car emitted smoke while charging. BYD Rever Thailand, the authorised distributor, after an investigation, said, "After thorough investigation, our engineers have found damage to a wire connecting to the 12-volt battery." In a Facebook post, it added, "The damage created the heat that burnt through the adjacent air-conditioning tube, causing the refrigerant to leak out,“ and noted, "The smoke was caused by the refrigerant reacting with the heat, but there were no flames.”

Advertisement

Also Read | Startup claims to find solution to India’s EV fire issue

BYD recalls vehicles over fire risks According to a Reuters report, BYD, in January 2025, recalled at least 6,843 Fangchengbao Bao 5 plug-in hybrid off-road SUVs over fire risks. In September 2024, it also recalled nearly 97,000 Dolphin and Yuan Plus EVs due to a manufacturing fault involving a steering control unit that posed risks of fire.