Massive power outage cripples Spain, Portugal; European grid failure, fire in France likely causes

A widespread and unprecedented power outage hit Spain, Portugal, and parts of southern France on Monday (April 28) severely disrupting daily life of millions. The outage, which began around midday, left millions without electricity, affecting subway networks, phone lines, traffic lights, and ATMs. Officials are still investigating the cause of the blackout, with initial reports pointing to problems within the European electricity grid.

The power failure left major cities, including Madrid and Lisbon, in darkness. Spain's public broadcaster RTVE reported that the outage began shortly after midday, causing widespread disruptions. Subway stations, Spain's parliament in Madrid, and many parts of the country were affected. A graph on Spain's electricity network website showed a sharp drop in demand, from 27,500MW to nearly 15,000MW around 12:15 pm local time.

In Portugal, the capital Lisbon, along with northern and southern regions, experienced a total blackout. “It looks like it was a problem with the distribution network, apparently in Spain,” said Portuguese Cabinet Minister Leitão Amaro in a statement.

Power distributor E-Redes confirmed that the outage was linked to the European electricity system, which forced them to cut power in specific areas to stabilise the grid.

Transportation chaos: Trains and subways halted The outage halted all trains across Spain, leaving passengers stranded, while subway systems in Madrid and Lisbon were also shut down. "The power cut halted trains across the entire country," Spain's railway operator Adif said. In Lisbon, subway cars were evacuated, and the disruption led to delays and cancellations at airports, including Madrid's Barajas International.

Play at the Madrid Open tennis tournament was suspended due to the power cut, while television footage showed empty metro stations and trains stuck in tunnels. Spain’s traffic department urged motorists to stay off the roads, as many traffic lights stopped working, causing significant congestion.

Emergency measures and power recovery efforts As the blackout affected a combined population of over 50 million people, authorities worked quickly to restore power. Spanish electricity operator Red Eléctrica announced that power had been restored in parts of the north and south of the country. “We are continuing to work to bring back power,” the company said, adding that full recovery could take between six and ten hours.

In Portugal, backup systems at hospitals and emergency services were activated, while police were deployed to direct traffic. Portuguese authorities confirmed that gas stations were affected, as well as ATM and electronic payment systems. “Several incidents” occurred at airports across Spain, with passengers stranded and disrupted services.

Possible causes: European grid or fire in France The cause of the power outage remains unclear. Spanish grid operator Red Eléctrica has not speculated on the cause but acknowledged the event as “exceptional and extraordinary.” Portuguese authorities suggested that the problem originated from the electricity distribution network in Spain. "It seems to be an issue with the European electricity system," a spokesperson for E-Redes said.

Additionally, reports from France suggest a possible link to a fire in the south-west of France, near the Alaric mountain, which damaged a high-voltage power line between Perpignan and Narbonne. This has not been confirmed as the direct cause, but it is being considered as a contributing factor.

Ongoing investigations Both the Spanish and Portuguese governments have held emergency sessions to monitor the situation. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez visited Red Eléctrica’s headquarters for updates on recovery efforts. In Portugal, the Cabinet convened to assess the situation and coordinate the response.

While the exact cause of the outage remains under investigation, authorities are working to restore full power across both countries. The blackout has also impacted parts of France, and reports indicate that citizens in Andorra and some areas of Belgium experienced outages.

Efforts to cope with the outage In the absence of electricity and mobile networks, many residents in Spain and Portugal turned to radios for news updates. “People have been coming out into the streets holding their smartphones up, trying to connect to the network,” AFP reporters observed in Madrid and Barcelona. Meanwhile, industrial towns in Spain saw a surge in demand for generators as residents sought alternatives to cope with the ongoing power disruption.

The National Authority for Emergencies and Civil Protection in Portugal confirmed that backup power systems were operational in critical services, but challenges continued as the country worked to restore full electricity to affected areas.

