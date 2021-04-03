Hundreds of people blocked national highways at 20 places across Balochistan on Thursday in protest against recurring power outages.

The rally, which was called by Zamindar Action Committee, was attended by hundreds of protesters on Thursday, The Express Tribune reported.

In protest against prolonged power outages, Quetta-Karachi Highway, Lakpass and Quetta-Jacobabad Highway at Kolpur, Quetta-Chaman Highway at Yaru, and National Highway to Punjab at Loralai and Barkhan were blocked.

The protesters announced that they would continue to block highways until the duration of load shedding was reduced.

Hundreds of vehicles were stranded due to the strike. Queues of vehicles had formed due to the closure of national highways at various places, as passengers and transporters faced problems, The Express Tribune reported.

Secretary-General Zamindar Action Committee Abdul Rehman Bazai said that only a one-hour power supply was being provided to agricultural feeders across the province.

"Due to this prolonged load shedding, crops were being damaged. Landlords were still paying their bills. If the government does not pay attention to this, the protest will be extended," he said. (ANI)

