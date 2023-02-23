A heavy winter storm has knocked out power in California, blocked highways from Arizona to Wyoming, and canceled more than 1,500 flights on Wednesday. Schools, offices, Minnesota Legislature have also been closed down due to the storm. Traveling has also become difficult.

The stormy weather has also delayed about 5,000 flights across the country. Taylor Dotson, her husband, Reggie, and their 4-year-old daughter, Raegan, faced a two-hour flight delay at Denver International Airport on their way home to Belvidere, Tennessee, according to The Associated Press.

On Facebook, the State Transportation Department said that a major winter storm and multi-day closures are likely on Interstates and secondary roads throughout Wyoming.

View Full Image Passengers wait in a security line at Denver International Airport on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. A brutal winter storm knocked out power in California, closed interstate highways from Arizona to Wyoming and prompted more than 1,500 U.S. flight cancellations. (AP)

In the Pacific Northwest, high winds and heavy snow in the Cascade Mountains prevented search teams from reaching the bodies of three climbers killed in an avalanche on Washington’s Colchuck Peak over the weekend, as per AP reports.

Two experts from the Northwest Avalanche Center were hiking to the scene on Wednesday to determine if conditions might permit a recovery attempt later this week.

Powerful winds were the biggest problem in California, toppling trees and power lines. By Wednesday afternoon, more than 65,000 customers in the state were without electricity, according to PowerOutage.us.

A 1-year-old child was critically injured when a redwood crashed into a home in Boulder Creek, a community in the Santa Cruz Mountains south of San Francisco, KTVU reported.

View Full Image Police and emergency workers try to free vehicles from the snow on Mountain View Parkway in Lehi, Utah, on February 22, 2023. - 29 US states are under winter weather alerts as people brace for a winter storm expected to bring heavy snow, wind, and freezing temperatures from the west to east coast. (AFP)

A blizzard warning was issued for the mountains of Los Angeles, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, effective from 4 am Thursday to 4 pm. Saturday, the National Weather Service said.

A more than 200-mile (320-kilometer) stretch of Interstate 40 from central Arizona to the New Mexico line closed due to snow, ran and wind gusts of up to 80 mph (129 kph). Thousands were without power in Arizona.

In the northern US, more than 20 inches (50.8 centimeters) may pile up in parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin, the National Weather Service said. Temperatures could plunge as low as minus 20 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 29 degrees Celsius) Thursday and to minus 25 F (minus 32 C) Friday in Grand Forks, North Dakota. Wind chills may fall to minus 50 F (minus 46 C), said Nathan Rick, a meteorologist in Grand Forks as quoted by AP.

Wind gusts may reach 50 mph (80 kph) in western and central Minnesota, resulting in “significant blowing and drifting snow with whiteout conditions in open areas," the weather service said.

View Full Image A person walks through Bde Maka Ska Park during a snowstorm in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on February 22, 2023. (AFP)

Later this week, the winter storm will make its way toward the East Coast. The weather even prompted about 90 churches in western Michigan to cancel Ash Wednesday services.

As the northern U.S. deals with a winter blast, National Weather Service Meteorologist Richard Bann said some mid-Atlantic and Southeastern cities set new high-temperature marks by several degrees.

The high in Lexington, Kentucky, reached 76 F (24 C), shattering the Feb. 22 mark of 70 F (21 C) set 101 years ago. Nashville, Tennessee, reached 78 F (26 C), topping the 1897 record by 4 degrees. Indianapolis, Cincinnati, Atlanta and Mobile, Alabama, were among many other places seeing record highs.

In Fargo, North Dakota, the Wednesday morning temperature was minus 11 F (minus 24 C), so server Michelle Wilson wasn't surprised by the small crowd at the Denny's where she works.

(With AP inputs)