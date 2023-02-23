Massive winter storm brings frigid cold in US, over 1,500 flights canceled
The stormy weather in the US has also delayed about 5,000 flights across the country.
A heavy winter storm has knocked out power in California, blocked highways from Arizona to Wyoming, and canceled more than 1,500 flights on Wednesday. Schools, offices, Minnesota Legislature have also been closed down due to the storm. Traveling has also become difficult.
