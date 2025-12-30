Matchroom boxing shares official update on Anthony Joshua car crash; cause of fatal accident revealed

Anthony Joshua, Britain’s two-time former heavyweight world champion, was reported to be in stable condition in hospital on Monday after a car accident in Nigeria that claimed the lives of two close friends and members of his team, according to his promoter, AP reported.

Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing said on X that Joshua “sustained injuries in the accident and was taken to hospital for checks and treatment" and he will “remain there for observation.” It named Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele as the two passengers who had “tragically passed away.”

See the post here:

Photos on social media showed Joshua being extricated from a wrecked vehicle while he was wincing in pain.

“Following thorough clinical evaluations, medical professionals have confirmed that both patients (hospitalized after the accident) are stable and do not require any emergency medical intervention at this time,” a joint statement by Lagos and Ogun state governments said

How did the car crash happen? The crash occurred on a major thoroughfare — the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway which links Ogun state to Lagos, the country's economic capital — at about 11 a.m. local time. Nigeria is the homeland of Joshua’s parents.

Ogun State Police Commissioner Lanre Ogunlowo told ESPN that the crash happened after a tire blew out on the highway, causing the driver of Joshua’s vehicle to lose control. However, the Federal Road Safety Corps did not mention a tire failure in its statement.

Joshua, a 36-year-old British boxer, was seated behind the driver in a Lexus at the time of the accident. The crash took place Monday morning on a stretch of road that local media, quoted by The Sun, have described as one of the most dangerous in Nigeria.

Here's what police said Ogun State Police earlier said in a statement: “The vehicle conveying Mr. Joshua, a Lexus SUV, was involved in the accident under circumstances that are currently being investigated. Joshua, seated in the rear of the vehicle, sustained minor injuries and is receiving medical attention with another injured person."

According to Olusegun Ogungbemide, spokesperson for the Federal Road Safety Corps, preliminary investigations indicated the vehicle was “traveling beyond the legally prescribed speed limit on the corridor, lost control during an overtaking maneuver and crashed into a stationary truck," which was by the side of the road.

The Ogun state government said that “preliminary reports indicate that two male foreign nationals died on the spot.”

‘Life is much more important than boxing’ Joshua beat YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul on Dec. 19 in a bout in Miami, which he was using to regain sharpness in the ring. He lost the world heavyweight title in 2021 to Oleksandr Usyk.

“Life is much more important than boxing. I am praying for the lost lives, AJ and anyone impacted by today’s unfortunate accident,” Paul said Monday.

Nigeria's president calls Joshua Nigeria’s president, Bola Tinubu, called Joshua in hospital.

“I spoke with AJ on the phone to personally convey my condolences over the death of his two associates,” the president said on X. “I wished him a full and speedy recovery, and prayed with him. AJ assured me he is receiving the best possible care. I also spoke with his mother and prayed for her. She was deeply appreciative of the call.”

No further details on Joshua's condition were given.

“Anthony Joshua is in an undisclosed hospital being treated for his injuries,” Lanre Ogunlowo, the commissioner of police for Ogun state, told the AP. He said he has no further information on the injuries, AP reported.

Hearn had earlier told Daily Mail Sport that he was “away on a family holiday and awoke to the news of this incident.

“We are trying to contact Anthony and in the meantime we don’t want to speculate on how he is but thankfully he appears OK from what I have seen in the images."

Joshua briefly went to boarding school in Nigeria at the age of 11. He returned there for the first time in 17 years in 2019, ahead of a fight against Andy Ruiz Jr.

Joshua has been in talks to fight fellow Briton Tyson Fury in 2026.