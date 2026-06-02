Maths teacher earns ₹187 crore each year: This tutor lives in ultra-luxury property, enjoys celebrity-like fan following

In South Korea, a mathematics tutor earns more than the nation’s football icon. His annual income reportedly reached 20 billion won ( ₹125 crore) and 30 billion won ( ₹187 crore), according to the Korea JoongAng Daily. That figure exceeds the earnings of football star Son Heung-min.

The tutor is Hyun Woo-jin. He completed his mathematics degree at Stanford unusually quickly. His textbook series, Neuron, reportedly sells more than one million copies annually.

Hyun’s lifestyle reflects that success. He reportedly lives in The Penthouse Cheongdam Villa, currently Korea’s most expensive residential property. His popularity extends far beyond classrooms.

Advertisements featuring star lecturers appear across buses and subway stations. They also dominate department stores and towering buildings. One campaign carried a striking slogan. It declared that only the future Hyun Woo-jin could defeat Hyun Woo-jin, according to the publication.

Students follow these educators with celebrity-like devotion. Their relationships with lecturers increasingly resemble K-pop fan culture. Students purchase branded merchandise, including mugs, bags and stickers. Social media further amplifies their influence.

The phenomenon reflects South Korea’s expanding private education market. Private education includes tutoring and hagwon, or private cram schools. It covers educational services beyond regular school instruction. Overall, 78.3% of Korean students receive private education.

Hyun’s success reflects something larger than celebrity education culture. It reveals how South Korea treats academic competition.

Korea’s Competitive Exam Every November, the country pauses for the College Scholastic Ability Test. The exam is known as Suneung. Students sit for nearly nine hours.

National systems adjust around it. Air Force training flights stop. During the English listening section, commercial aircraft movements at Incheon Airport pause temporarily. Thousands of police officers escort delayed students with sirens. The exam carries enormous social consequences.

Some questions are called killer questions. These are designed beyond ordinary public school expectations. Their purpose is separation rather than measurement.

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Top scores can unlock entry into the prestigious SKY universities. These institutions include Seoul National University, Korea University and Yonsei University. Their graduates remain heavily represented across corporate leadership.

For parents, this pressure creates uncertainty. Most families cannot independently judge exam difficulty. They cannot predict which questions matter most. Instead, they outsource trust to private instructors. That trust creates extraordinary demand.

South Korean households spent 29.2 trillion won ( ₹1,82,932 crore) on private tutoring during 2024, according to the Korean Statistical Information Service (KOSIS) for the Ministry of Data and Statistics. The numbers were up by 60.1% from 2014.

Critics argue that families increasingly purchase reassurance rather than education. Now, that system faces scrutiny.

Alleged Illegal Activities Prosecutors recently indicted 46 people over the alleged illegal trading of exam questions connected to Suneung. Among those charged were prominent instructors, including Hyun Woo-jin.

Prosecutors allege Hyun paid around 400 million won ( ₹2.5 crore) between 2020 and 2023 to obtain questions through teachers. Authorities claim some teachers had links to state educational content and official mock examinations.

The investigation started in 2023 after reports had emerged of the sale of questions. Police later referred 100 people to prosecutors.