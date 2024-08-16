Matthew Perry death: 5 including doctors, ‘Ketamine Queen’ charged with supplying drug that caused overdose

In the FRIENDS star Matthew Perry's death investigation, five people, including two doctors and a woman known as ‘Ketamine Queen’ have been charged for supplying a powerful drug that caused his overdose death

Published16 Aug 2024, 06:19 AM IST
Friends actor Matthew Perry passed away at 54. (Image: Reuters)
Friends actor Matthew Perry passed away at 54. (Image: Reuters)

In a major development in the investigation of Matthew Perry's death, five people, including two doctors and a woman famously known as ‘Ketamine Queen’ have been charged with supplying the “Friends” star with ketamine, which is a powerful sedative that caused his overdose, Reuters. 

The woman ‘Ketamine Queen’ is a part of a criminal network that distributed the drug to Perry and others, reported Reuters, citing US Attorney Martin Estrada.

(More to come)

First Published:16 Aug 2024, 06:19 AM IST
