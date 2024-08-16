In the FRIENDS star Matthew Perry's death investigation, five people, including two doctors and a woman known as ‘Ketamine Queen’ have been charged for supplying a powerful drug that caused his overdose death
In a major development in the investigation of Matthew Perry's death, five people, including two doctors and a woman famously known as ‘Ketamine Queen’ have been charged with supplying the “Friends" star with ketamine, which is a powerful sedative that caused his overdose, Reuters.
The woman ‘Ketamine Queen’ is a part of a criminal network that distributed the drug to Perry and others, reported Reuters, citing US Attorney Martin Estrada.