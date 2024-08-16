Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / World/  Matthew Perry death: 5 including doctors, ‘Ketamine Queen’ charged with supplying drug that caused overdose

Matthew Perry death: 5 including doctors, ‘Ketamine Queen’ charged with supplying drug that caused overdose

Livemint

In the FRIENDS star Matthew Perry's death investigation, five people, including two doctors and a woman known as ‘Ketamine Queen’ have been charged for supplying a powerful drug that caused his overdose death

Friends actor Matthew Perry passed away at 54. (Image: Reuters)

In a major development in the investigation of Matthew Perry's death, five people, including two doctors and a woman famously known as ‘Ketamine Queen’ have been charged with supplying the “Friends" star with ketamine, which is a powerful sedative that caused his overdose, Reuters.

The woman ‘Ketamine Queen’ is a part of a criminal network that distributed the drug to Perry and others, reported Reuters, citing US Attorney Martin Estrada.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

(More to come)

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.