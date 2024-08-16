Matthew Perry death case: Who is ‘Ketamine Queen’ Jasveen Sangha, charged in the Investigation?

Among the five individuals charged in connection with actor Matthew Perry's drug overdose death last year is Jasveen Sangha, widely known as "the Ketamine Queen."

Five individuals, including Matthew Perry's personal assistant and two doctors, have been charged in connection with his death. Prosecutors have described the case as involving a "broad underground criminal network" that provided the powerful surgical anaesthetic that led to the "Friends" star's demise.

On Thursday, Jasveen Sangha, identified by prosecutors as a drug dealer known as the "Ketamine Queen," was arraigned in connection with Matthew Perry's death. Authorities allege that the ketamine supplied by Sangha contributed to Perry's demise. Her attorney criticized the "Ketamine Queen" label as sensationalist during her court appearance.