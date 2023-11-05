comScore
Matthew Perry death: 'Friends' costars attend funeral in Los Angeles| Video

Actor Matthew Perry of 'Friends' was laid to rest at a Los Angeles cemetery. A video from the funeral ceremony shows all of his co-stars in attendance.

David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc pose after 'Friends' won outstanding comedy series at the 54th Primetime Emmy Awards (File photo) (AP)Premium
Actor Matthew Perry of the hit sitcom "Friends" was laid to rest at a Los Angeles cemetery on Friday. A video is circulating on social media from the funeral ceremony in which all costars of Perry were spotted. The video was posted by Iyan Velji X account.

The 54-year-old, known for his role as Chandler Bing in "Friends," which aired from 1994-2004, was found dead on October 28.

Several other US media outlets, including celebrity news website TMZ, also reported that Perry was laid to rest at a low-key funeral attended by Jennifer Aniston (Rachel in Friends show), Courteney Cox (Monica in Friends show),   (Ross in Friends show), Matt LeBlanc (Joey in Friends show) and Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe in Friends show).

"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," his five co-stars said in a statement shortly after his death.

Perry's funeral was attended by his mother, father, and stepfather, according to the media reports.

The cause of Perry's death is not yet known. An initial post-mortem examination was inconclusive and the results of toxicology tests have not yet been released.

The cause and manner of Perry's death are to be determined by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office, following the completion of an autopsy with toxicology tests.

According to the TMZ website report, no illicit drugs were found at his home, although several medications were discovered including antidepressants and anxiety medication.

Perry had battled addiction and serious health problems for years.

His death came one year after the publication of his memoir, "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," which chronicled his decades-long struggle with addiction to prescription painkillers and alcohol. At the time, Perry said he had been sober for about 18 months.

Updated: 05 Nov 2023, 12:29 PM IST
