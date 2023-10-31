The cast of “FRIENDS" has issued a formal statement on the death of their former co-star Matthew Perry, widely known for his portrayal of Chandler Bing on the TV series. The statement was released by their individual representatives. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," Jennifer Aniston (Rachel), Courteney Cox (Monica), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe), David Schwimmer (Ross) and Matt LeBlanc (Joey) wrote in the statement provided to CNN.

Also Read: 'Can't believe Chandler Bing's gone': Netizens react to news of Friends actor Matthew Perry passing away "There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty's family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world," the statement added.

Perry was found lifeless on October 28 in his Los Angeles home. He was 54 years old. Page Six earlier reported that his co-actors were still trying to come to terms with his untimely death.

“The cast is reeling from the loss of their brother, because that’s what Matty was — their brother. It’s just devastating," Page Six quoted an insider as saying.

"The entire cast are close, they will be devastated, because they were together through the best of times and worst of times. And when Matty was sick, they protected him, they looked him after him fiercely."

Also Read: Canada PM Justin Trudeau 'shocked' by school buddy Matthew Perry's death: Will never forget the games we played Hours before his death Hours before his death, Perry. He completed a spirited game of pickleball near his Pacific Palisades home. Then, he asked his assistant to buy him a new iPhone and prescription glasses, as per TMZ. The same assistant later discovered him in an apparently-lifeless condition in his jacuzzi.

