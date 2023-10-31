Matthew Perry's death: Actor was 'happier than ever… optimistic’; had moved to new house, signed film: Report
Matthew Perry, best known for his role as Chandler Bing in Friends, has died at the age of 54. The actor was found unresponsive in his hot tub and it is believed that he drowned. No official cause of death has been determined.
