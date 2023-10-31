Friends actor Matthew Perry's sudden death has shocked all his fans, friends and colleagues. Perry, who became a household name with his role as Chandler Bing in the globally famous American show ‘Friends’, was found unresponsive in his hot tub and was believed to have drowned. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Till now, no official cause or contributing factors to his death have been established, however, no foul play was suspected in connection with his death.

However, his fans have been speculating as what led to his sudden demise. As though Perry's comic side did made him famous, however, his personal life was dark as he suffered from alcohol and drug addictions, including painkillers. He had also underwent several stints in rehab, including while he was a cast member on "Friends."

Also Read: 'Can't believe Chandler Bing's gone': Netizens react to news of Friends actor Matthew Perry passing away The late actor last few Instagram post which featured him relaxing in a jacuzzi, the same where he was found dead while another post showed a video where he showed a moon (he died on a full moon day) made fans thinking if he was hinting at something. “Do you understand what I'm trying to tell you? - I'm Mattman," he had captioned the post.

Puzzled by his post, many fans had commented on his post and asked 'if he was okay,' while some said ‘if it is a cry for help.’ One user also commented saying that “he is trying to tell us something" Another user also commented, “Are all these posts a puzzle, Mattman?"

Refuting this, now, a report published by TMZ spoke about Perry's recent state of mind and said that he had 'never been happier' and added that his outlook towards life was also optimistic. A source who was in daily contact with the late actor told TMZ that the actor had moved into his new house just three weeks back and was happy about his new home. As per the source, he was also sober and was living a content life. Professionally too, the source told TMZ that the actor was doing well as he recently signed for new projects including film and drama. Additionally, Perry was reportedly also actively engaged in various other projects and coming up with scripts ideas.

Also Read: Matthew Perry dies at 54: From beating Justin Trudeau to drug addictions, relations and more, here are 10 things to know Meanwhile, hours before his death, Perry had completed a spirited game of pickleball near his Pacific Palisades home. Then, he asked his assistant to buy him a new iPhone and prescription glasses, as per TMZ report. The same assistant later discovered him in an apparently-lifeless condition in his jacuzzi.

Day after his death, his family released a statement mourning the 'Friends' star. Speaking exclusively with People, Perry's family members expressed grief over his untimely demise.

"We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother. Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love," the family said.

Also Read: Cheers to friendship, love and sarcasm: here are Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing's best moments from Friends His FRIENDS cast also issued a formal statement on the death of their friend and former co-star. “We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," Jennifer Aniston (Rachel), Courteney Cox (Monica), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe), David Schwimmer (Ross) and Matt LeBlanc (Joey) wrote in the statement provided to CNN.

“There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world," the statement added.

