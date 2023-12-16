Matthew Perry, known for "Friends," died on October 28. He was 54 years old. His autopsy revealed the main cause. "Ketamine" anaesthetic effects led to his death. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner did the autopsy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: 'Can't believe Chandler Bing's gone': Netizens react to news of Friends actor Matthew Perry passing away Perry received ketamine therapy for depression and anxiety. But, the autopsy showed high ketamine levels, like in general anaesthesia. His last treatment, 1.5 weeks ago, doesn't explain this.

What experts say The amount of ketamine found in Perry’s body was “enough to make him lose consciousness and lose his posture and his ability to keep himself above the water," The Associated Press quoted Dr. Andrew Stolbach as saying. The medical toxicologist with Johns Hopkins Medicine reviewed the autopsy report at the request of AP. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Matthew Perry's death: Actor was 'happier than ever… optimistic’; had moved to new house, signed film “Using sedative drugs in a pool or hot tub, especially when you’re alone, is extremely risky and, sadly, here it’s fatal," Stolbach added.

What is ketamine? Ketamine is a strong anaesthetic. It is used in surgeries and recently for mental health. Not officially approved for these uses. Yet, US clinics use it for depression, anxiety and pain.

The autopsy showed other factors in Perry's death. He drowned in his pool's heated end. High ketamine levels made him lose consciousness. Coronary artery disease and buprenorphine also played a part. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Canada PM Justin Trudeau 'shocked' by school buddy Matthew Perry’s death: Will never forget the games we played Sedatives like ketamine and buprenorphine are risky in water. For Perry, this mix could have been lethal “due to the additive respiratory effects when present with high levels of ketamine", according to the autopsy report. These drugs likely raised his heart rate. They also reduced his breathing impulses.

Perry was drug-free for 19 months. On his death day, he played pickleball. His assistant found him unresponsive in the pool. No recent signs of alcohol or drugs were found.

(With AP inputs) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.