Maui Fires: Firefighters battle raging brush fire as another blaze emerges

Maui Fires: Firefighters battle raging brush fire as another blaze emerges1 min read 27 Aug 2023, 08:04 AM IST
A brush fire in Maui compels the evacuation of residents from a Lahaina neighbourhood, with firefighters successfully containing the fire. Maui County said that fire no longer posed an active threat but firefighters were working in the area and evacuees should stay clear until it was safe to return.
A brush fire scorched an area of 10 acres (equivalent to 4 hectares) on Saturday, leading authorities in Maui to evacuate residents from a Lahaina neighbourhood.
