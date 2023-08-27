Maui Fires: Firefighters battle raging brush fire as another blaze emerges

A brush fire in Maui compels the evacuation of residents from a Lahaina neighbourhood, with firefighters successfully containing the fire. Maui County said that fire no longer posed an active threat but firefighters were working in the area and evacuees should stay clear until it was safe to return.

A brush fire scorched an area of 10 acres (equivalent to 4 hectares) on Saturday, leading authorities in Maui to evacuate residents from a Lahaina neighbourhood.

As reported by AP, this neighbourhood is located just a short distance away from the location that had been recently devastated by fires. Firefighters effectively managed to control the blaze, employing tactics such as helicopter water drops and ground-based hose operations.

John Heggie, a representative from Maui County's Joint Information Center, provided information about the firefighting efforts.

AP further reported that the evacuation order covered a small number of homes in the hills above Kaanapali resort hotels. It wasn't immediately clear how many people were affected by the evacuation order.

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency on Saturday briefly issued an evacuation order for West Maui due to brush fire.

As reported by Reuters, the order was in place for Anapuni Loop to West Mahipulu, the agency said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. The order was subsequently lifted after firefighters stopped forward movement of the fire, the agency said in a follow-up post.

"Evacuate your family and pets now, do not delay. Expect conditions that may make driving difficult and watch for public safety personnel operating in the area," the order said.

A devastating wildfire swept through downtown Lahaina on August 8, resulting in a tragic toll of 115 fatalities and the destruction of around 2,000 structures. The region's situation has been compounded by scarce rainfall, leading to drought conditions.

The severity of the fire was exacerbated by powerful trade winds, intensified partly by Hurricane Dora's presence. Even though Hurricane Dora remained about 500 miles (approximately 800 kilometers) south of Maui, its influence contributed to the strength of these winds.

According to the National Weather Service, Lahaina was projected to experience gentle breezes ranging from 3 to 8 mph (approximately 4.8 to 12 kph) during Saturday afternoon.

