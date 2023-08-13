Maui wildfires: Death toll reaches 80 as rescuers continue search ops1 min read 13 Aug 2023, 05:33 AM IST
Deadly wildfires in Maui kill at least 80 people, leaving hundreds of homes destroyed and survivors in need of temporary housing.
At least 80 people have been killed amid deadly wildfires in the Hawaiian island of Maui this week. Hundreds of homes were reduced homes to ash with emergency workers scrambling to find temporary housing for survivors on Saturday. Cadaver-sniffing dogs were deployed with the search parties and officials warn that the death toll is likely to rise.