Mauritius and Sri Lanka to get UPI, RuPay connectivity, PM Modi to attend 'historic launch'
“The launch will enable availability of UPI settlement services for Indian nationals travelling to Sri Lanka and Mauritius as well as for Mauritian nationals travelling to India,” the external affairs ministry said.
The Unified Payment Interface (UPI) services are set to be launched in Sri Lanka and Mauritius at 1 pm on Monday. Besides this, RuPay card services will be launched in Mauritius, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release on Sunday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message