Mauritius can be India’s gateway to Africa: Mauritian trade minister

“There is growing interest among Indian businesses to access opportunities in the African continent. Ours is the first trade agreement signed by India with an African country. Indian manufacturers can move part of their manufacturing processes to Mauritius and produce for the African market. We already have duty free access to 600 million consumers by virtue of our membership in Comesa (Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa) and SADC (South African Development Community). The African continental free trade agreement which came into force on the 1 January this year opens up trade and investment opportunities of a much larger market of 1.3 billion consumers. This is in addition to the duty-free access to the European Union, Chinese and US markets. Any investor located in Mauritius will be able to access these markets on preferential terms," Ganoo said speaking at an event organised by PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

