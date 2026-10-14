Mauritius rocked by worst riots since 1999: How a police shooting triggered unrest | Explained

Mauritius has imposed an overnight curfew after protests over water shortages and the rising cost of living spiralled into violent clashes, in what has been described as the island nation’s worst unrest in decades.

The violence escalated after a woman was shot and wounded by police at a roadblock, although the circumstances of the incident remain unclear.

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The police officer involved was arrested and remanded in custody, the BBC reported.

Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam ordered the curfew on Tuesday, warning that those responsible for the violence would face serious consequences. The unrest has disrupted daily life across the Indian Ocean island, known for its tourism and financial services sectors.

“Those who have carried out these actions will have to face the very heavy consequences warranted by their anti-patriotic acts,” Ramgoolam said in an address to the nation, according to the BBC.

How did protests escalate into riots? The demonstrations began about a week ago, with residents protesting water shortages and the rising cost of living. The situation deteriorated over the weekend as protesters blocked roads and set tyres alight, as per reports.

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Violence subsequently spread to public infrastructure and commercial establishments. Protesters reportedly used burning tyres, furniture and mattresses to blockade roads.

A police station in Rose Hill was set ablaze, while vehicles and businesses, including a McDonald’s outlet in Beau-Bassin, were vandalised or looted.

Authorities deployed the Special Mobile Force, a paramilitary unit, to support local police.

At least 10 people were arrested, while three police officers were injured during the clashes, according to reports.

The unrest also forced schools and public transport services to shut, while foreign embassies issued advisories urging their nationals to exercise caution.

The shooting of the woman at a roadblock emerged as a flashpoint in the protests. However, the circumstances surrounding the incident have not been fully established, and the officer’s arrest has not clarified the sequence of events.

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Why are water shortages fuelling public anger? Water shortages were among the initial triggers of the demonstrations. The government responded by increasing water supplies to households, but the protests escalated amid broader frustration over living costs and the police shooting, the BBC reported.

The scale of the unrest has raised concerns about public order in Mauritius, where disturbances of this magnitude have been rare in recent decades.

What is the 1999 unrest? The current violence has drawn comparisons with the 1999 riots, which erupted following the death of Kaya, a popular Mauritian musician known for pioneering the seggae genre, while he was in police custody.

Kaya’s death triggered widespread anger and days of rioting, making the episode a defining moment in Mauritius’s recent history. The latest unrest has revived comparisons with that period because of its scale and the concerns it raises about policing and public confidence.

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Despite the overnight curfew, police reported further incidents and arrests. By Wednesday morning, however, traffic was moving across the island, and authorities urged residents to resume their normal activities, the BBC reported.

The government now faces the challenge of restoring order while addressing the concerns that triggered the protests, particularly water shortages and the cost of living.

The Cabinet was scheduled to meet on Wednesday afternoon to reassess the situation and determine the next steps, according to the BBC.

About the Author Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows ...Read More ✕ Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows diplomatic developments in New Delhi and has a keen interest in defence and national security.



Bhanu also focuses on in-depth, interview-based reports and regularly speaking with experts and policymakers to bring perspectives and context to major developments around the world.



He is also interested in stories with strong humanitarian angles.



One such report examined the cases of Indian nationals who were allegedly recruited and forced into Russia’s war against Ukraine. While reporting the story, Bhanu spoke to the families of those affected and documented their experiences. The report was later taken into account by the United Nations in its findings on human rights violations linked to the war in Ukraine.



For Bhanu, the zeal to produce meaningful and impactful journalism remains at the heart of his work.



He has previously worked with Firstpost, NDTV, Newslaundry and Republic.



Bhanu studied at the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi. He initially chose science with plans to pursue engineering, influenced by conventional expectations, but fate had other plans and eventually led him to journalism.



Beyond the newsroom, Bhanu enjoys exploring culture and history and often spends his days off on heritage walks. He is also passionate about travelling, biking and listening to folk music.



For tips, reviews and suggestions, you can reach him at bhanu.pratap@htdigital.in.