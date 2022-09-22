'Max and August are getting...': Mark Zuckerberg to become father for 3rd time

'Max and August are getting...': Mark Zuckerberg to become father for 3rd time2 min read . 06:44 AM IST
- Mark Zuckerberg is expecting a third baby girl with his wife, pediatrician Dr Priscilla Chan
Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg has announced he is to become a father for the third time. Zuckerberg is expecting a third baby girl with his wife, pediatrician Dr Priscilla Chan. The couple already has two daughters-Maxima (6) and August (5).
Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg has announced he is to become a father for the third time. Zuckerberg is expecting a third baby girl with his wife, pediatrician Dr Priscilla Chan. The couple already has two daughters-Maxima (6) and August (5).
Zuckerberg, 38, who is worth an estimated $55.9 billion said on his Instagram post: "Lots of love. Happy to share that Max and August are getting a new baby sister next year!
Zuckerberg, 38, who is worth an estimated $55.9 billion said on his Instagram post: "Lots of love. Happy to share that Max and August are getting a new baby sister next year!
In 2015 Zuckerberg described how he and his wife suffered a series of miscarriages and called for a more open discussion of the subject.
In 2015 Zuckerberg described how he and his wife suffered a series of miscarriages and called for a more open discussion of the subject.
He described the miscarriages as a "lonely experience" that should be talked about more.
He described the miscarriages as a "lonely experience" that should be talked about more.
On the birth of both their daughters, the couple wrote powerful messages which went viral on social media.
On the birth of both their daughters, the couple wrote powerful messages which went viral on social media.
In a Facebook post in 2017, Zuckerberg wrote a letter to his day-old daughter August, talking about hope. "We're optimists about your generation and the future," he writes, adding even though the headlines often focus on what's wrong with the world today, he and his wife still believe the positive trends will win eventually.
In a Facebook post in 2017, Zuckerberg wrote a letter to his day-old daughter August, talking about hope. "We're optimists about your generation and the future," he writes, adding even though the headlines often focus on what's wrong with the world today, he and his wife still believe the positive trends will win eventually.
"Childhood is magical," wrote the Facebook co-founder, stressing how important it is to make time to go outside and play.
"Childhood is magical," wrote the Facebook co-founder, stressing how important it is to make time to go outside and play.
"You only get to be a child once, so don't spend it worrying too much about the future. You've got us for that, and we'll do everything we possibly can to make sure the world is a better place for you and all children in your generation," Zuckerberg told his daughter.
"You only get to be a child once, so don't spend it worrying too much about the future. You've got us for that, and we'll do everything we possibly can to make sure the world is a better place for you and all children in your generation," Zuckerberg told his daughter.
Zuckerberg and Priscilla had written a similar letter when their first daughter, Maxima was born in 2015, in which he had spoken about more pragmatic issues like education and equality. However, in the letter addressed to his second daughter, he has sliced out the simplest yet most beautiful parts of growing up.
Zuckerberg and Priscilla had written a similar letter when their first daughter, Maxima was born in 2015, in which he had spoken about more pragmatic issues like education and equality. However, in the letter addressed to his second daughter, he has sliced out the simplest yet most beautiful parts of growing up.
"I hope you take time to smell all the flowers and put all the leaves you want in your bucket now. I hope you read your favourite Dr Seuss books so many times you start inventing your own stories about the Vipper of Vipp," he wrote.
"I hope you take time to smell all the flowers and put all the leaves you want in your bucket now. I hope you read your favourite Dr Seuss books so many times you start inventing your own stories about the Vipper of Vipp," he wrote.
"I hope you ride the carousel with Max until you've tamed every color horse. I hope you run as many laps around our living room and yard as you want. And then I hope you take a lot of naps. I hope you're a great sleeper. And I hope even in your dreams you can feel how much we love you," he added.
"I hope you ride the carousel with Max until you've tamed every color horse. I hope you run as many laps around our living room and yard as you want. And then I hope you take a lot of naps. I hope you're a great sleeper. And I hope even in your dreams you can feel how much we love you," he added.
When their first daughter Maxima was born, the couple unveiled their philanthropic fund, The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative. The fund, which is backed by Zuckerberg's Facebook fortune, hopes to cure the world's diseases by the end of this century.
When their first daughter Maxima was born, the couple unveiled their philanthropic fund, The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative. The fund, which is backed by Zuckerberg's Facebook fortune, hopes to cure the world's diseases by the end of this century.