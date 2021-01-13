Maximize the vaccine

Maximize the vaccine4 min read . 10:20 AM IST
- As herd immunity comes nearer, inoculate where it will do the most good.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
A new strain of the coronavirus is preliminarily and tentatively estimated to be 50% more transmissible than the current strain. This will be yet more incentive for those already highly motivated not to spread or catch it. Nobody really knows what “50% more" means in this context, but all the same social distancing and mask-wearing recommendations apply. If it takes 50% more diligence to achieve the same virus-suppressing effect, you see the problem: Many people already find the current level of diligence unsustainable or not worth their effort.
It is pretty apparent that, in countries where social distancing cannot be enforced by bayonet or mega-Trumpian border control, cases are growing faster than hospital capacity. The vaccine has not (contrary to my hope) caused many to redouble their efforts with a light at the end of the tunnel. Millions who know better than ever now that most cases are mild or symptomless seem to be telling themselves, with the elderly being vaccinated, their own job is done.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.