Maximize the vaccine

A new strain of the coronavirus is preliminarily and tentatively estimated to be 50% more transmissible than the current strain. This will be yet more incentive for those already highly motivated not to spread or catch it. Nobody really knows what “50% more" means in this context, but all the same social distancing and mask-wearing recommendations apply. If it takes 50% more diligence to achieve the same virus-suppressing effect, you see the problem: Many people already find the current level of diligence unsustainable or not worth their effort.