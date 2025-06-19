‘May do it, may not’: As US keeps world guessing over support to Israel, here are 5 times when Donald Trump warned Iran

As the Israel-Iran conflict enters its seventh day, US President Donald Trump's next move has kept the world on edge, with no clear indication of whether the United States will strike the Islamic Republic. On Friday, Israel targeted Iran's nuclear infrastructure, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that the operation will “continue as many days as it takes."

Here are five instances where Trump warned Iran.

“I may do it, may not,” says Trump On Wednesday, while speaking to reporters outside the White House, Trump refused to comment on his decision to support Israel's campaign. "I may do it. I may not do it. I mean, nobody knows what I'm going to do," he said.

Crucial 48 hours The top advisers of Trump on Tuesday indicated that the next 24-48 hours would be critical to determine if diplomatic talks with Iran were possible or the US would need to consider military action instead, ABC News reported.

Calling out Iran's Supreme Leader and seeking complete surrender Before the meeting with the top advisers, Trump on Tuesday claimed that the US knew exactly where the Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was hiding.

In a post on his Truth Social handle, Trump wrote, “We know exactly where the so-called “Supreme Leader” is hiding. He is an easy target, but is safe there - We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now. But we don’t want missiles shot at civilians, or American soldiers. Our patience is wearing thin. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Shortly after this, Trump in a separate post wrote, “UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!”

Claim on control over Iranian skies Trump also asserted in a social media post Tuesday that the US had total control of Iranian skies.

“We now have complete and total control of the skies over Iran. Iran had good sky trackers and other defensive equipment, and plenty of it, but it doesn’t compare to American-made, conceived, and manufactured “stuff.” Nobody does it better than the good ol’ USA,” Trump wrote.

Trump on a deal with Iran Trump also mentioned that he asked Iran to reach an agreement, cautioning that the repercussions of failing to do so would be severe, as the US produces the most advanced military equipment and Israel possesses a significant amount of it.

“I gave Iran chance after chance to make a deal. I told them, in the strongest of words, to “just do it,” but no matter how hard they tried, no matter how close they got, they just couldn’t get it done,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social on June 13.

He further added, “I told them it would be much worse than anything they know, anticipated, or were told, that the United States makes the best and most lethal military equipment anywhere in the World, BY FAR, and that Israel has a lot of it, with much more to come - And they know how to use it.”