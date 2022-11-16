On his first-ever meeting with the Indian Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak is all enthusiastic over his friendship with Narendra Modi. Hours after the meeting, the UK PM posted a picture of them hand in hand, captioning it as ‘ek majboot dosti’ (a strong friendship).

Earlier today, the two leaders met at the sidelines of Group of 20 summit in Bali to discuss ways to boost trade between the two countries.

Sunak's office earlier said Britain was negotiating a trade deal with India, which if agreed would be the first of its kind New Delhi would have made with a European country.

"The Indo-Pacific is increasingly crucial for our security and our prosperity. It is teeming with dynamic and fast-growing economies, and the next decade will be defined by what happens in this region," Sunak said.

The British prime minister asserted that the UK will be a firm friend to the Indo-Pacific region.

"I know first-hand the incredible value of the deep cultural and historic ties we have with India. I am pleased that even more of India's brightest young people will now have the opportunity to experience all that life in the UK has to offer -- and vice-versa -- making our economies and societies richer," he added.

Meanwhile, Modi expressed "robust ties" with the United Kingdom were of great importance to India.

"We discussed ways to increase commercial linkages, raise the scope of security cooperation in context of India's defence reforms and make people-to-people ties even stronger," Modi said on Twitter after the meeting.

"The trade deal would build on the UK-India trading relationship, already worth 24 billion pound, and allow the UK to seize the opportunities presented by India's growing economy," the British statement said.

The two-day summit on the Indonesian island was the first time G20 leaders met since Russia's February invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow describes as a "special military operation".

After Indonesia, India will have the year-long G20 presidency, beginning on Dec. 1.