'Mazboot dosti', How G20 started a new era of India-UK ties2 min read . Updated: 16 Nov 2022, 07:53 PM IST
Hours after the meeting, UK PM Rishi Sunak posted a picture of him with PM Modi captioning it as ‘United by friendship’
On his first-ever meeting with the Indian Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak is all enthusiastic over his friendship with Narendra Modi. Hours after the meeting, the UK PM posted a picture of them hand in hand, captioning it as‘ek majboot dosti’ (a strong friendship).