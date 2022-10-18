An international student from Pakistan named Mohammad Arham Shahzad had been looking for work for more than a year when he made the brave decision to advertise himself on the streets of London. Shahzad claimed that after completing his MBA, 95 of the organisations he had applied to turned him down.

In July, Shahzad decided to create a board that included his LinkedIn QR code and headed into Canary Wharf, the financial district of the UK's capital city, with his suitcase and board. By the time Shahzad left Canary Wharf that Monday evening, he had been approached by almost 200 people. Many of them simply came over, scanned my QR code for his LinkedIn profile, snapped a photo and left, Shahzad claimed.

He was approached by a director from JPMorgan, among other people. She went up to him and gave him her business card, according to Shahzad. The director afterwards texted Shahzad to let him know that she had distributed his resume throughout the office.

Also Read: After Work From Home, here comes Work From Pub with attractive offers

Five years ago, when Shahzad first arrived in the UK, he never imagined that he would be looking for a position like that, he wrote in a July post on LinkedIn. He described how the life of international students was tough in the UK despite them being “extremely adaptable".

“As international students, we're not eligible for around 90% of jobs because those companies can't or won't sponsor work visas. Of the 10% jobs we are eligible for, most still prefer to hire locally and avoid the "hassle" of sponsorship," he wrote.

Also Read: Want a job at Apple? You need these four skills, as per Tim Cook

“So today, along with my yellow suitcase and a board I borrowed, I stood in Canary Wharf to present myself and try a different approach. My experience today was immensely humbling. Met so many amazing people who stopped by for a chat and advice. Their kindness is what kept me going," he added.

Five days after standing on the sidewalks of Canary Wharf, Shahzad received an offer for a data analyst career, which he described as "the perfect role", the Business Insider reported.

Also Read: Show me the salary: Why youngsters are posting their salaries online

Shahzad had to wait three months for the processing of his visa after receiving the employment offer for the data analyst role. He stated that he planned to begin working for the business in November.