McDonald temporarily shuts US offices - here's why1 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 08:59 AM IST
McDonald's Corp has asked employees to cancel all in-person meetings with vendors and other outside parties at its headquarters.
McDonald's Corp is temporarily closing its U.S. offices this week as it prepares to inform corporate employees about layoffs undertaken by the burger giant as part of a broader company restructuring, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.
