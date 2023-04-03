McDonald's Corp is temporarily closing its U.S. offices this week as it prepares to inform corporate employees about layoffs undertaken by the burger giant as part of a broader company restructuring, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

In an internal email sent to US employees and some international staff last week, the company said they should work from home from Monday through Wednesday so it can deliver staffing decisions virtually.

It has asked employees to cancel all in-person meetings with vendors and other outside parties at its headquarters.

“During the week of April 3, we will communicate key decisions related to roles and staffing levels across the organization," the company said in a message seen by the Wall Street Journal.

In January, the Chicago-based fast-food chain said that it planned to make difficult decisions about changes to its corporate staffing levels by April, as part of a broader strategic plan for the burger chain.

The burger chain, McDonald’s employs more than 150,000 people globally in corporate roles and its owned restaurants, with 70% of them located outside of the US, the chain said in February as quoted by WSJ.

The company's sales have held up even as retailers have reported a slowdown in spending. It has told investors in January that some lower-income consumers were ordering fewer items per visit or opting for cheaper offerings, but customers generally continued to spend at its restaurants.

Quick service restaurant McDonald's India (North and East) last December said it will hire around 5,000 people as it looks to double its outlets to cross 300 restaurants in the region over the next three year.