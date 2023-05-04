McDonald's franchises fined USD 212,000 for child labor violations in the US2 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 05:15 AM IST
The Kentucky investigations are part of an ongoing effort by the Labor Department's Wage and Hour Division to stop child labor abuses in the Southeast.
Two 10-year-olds are among 300 children who worked at McDonald's restaurants illegally, a Labor Department investigation of franchises in Kentucky found. The investigators said the 10-year-olds received little or no pay at a McDonald's in Louisville.
