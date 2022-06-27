McDonald’s promotes Ian Borden to CFO1 min read . Updated: 27 Jun 2022, 05:58 PM IST
Ian Borden was appointed by McDonald's Corp. as its new chief financial officer, effective September 1.
Ian Borden was appointed by McDonald's Corp. as its new chief financial officer, effective September 1.
Listen to this article
In a series of promotions, McDonald's Corp. designated Ian Borden as its new chief financial officer (CFO), effective September 1. The moves come as the business faces difficulties with its international supply chain.